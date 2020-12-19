CRIME OF THE WEEK: Constable, wife murder: Police to add robbery section

Indore: The police will add robbery section against the accused in murder case of police constable Jyoti Prasad Sharma and his wife Neelam. Police arrested the couple’s minor daughter and her boyfriend in connection with the brutal murder case. They had stolen Rs 1.19 lakh from the almirah after committing the crime so the police will add robbery section to the case. The cops will add Section 397.

ASP Prashant Choubey said accused Sharma’s daughter and her beau Dhananjay were arrested from a place between Mandsaur and Ratlam within 12 hours of the incident. Dhananjay is in police remand till December 21 while the girl was sent to juvenile home.

During the investigation, it was found that Dhananjay had stolen Rs 1.19 lakh from the almirah after he had finished off Jyoti Prakash and his wife Neelam on Thursday. They were planning to live together in Rajasthan. They were headed for Rajasthan on a bike but cop surveillance and alertness thwarted their move after which they were returning to the city when they were arrested.

Choubey further said during the search, the police team recovered a love letter from the notebook of the girl. She had mentioned about her love for Dhananjay in the note.

// Police team sent to Mandsaur

A police team was sent to Mandsaur to collect evidencen. The girl and her boyfriend were arrested from near Mandsaur so the police will try to piece together evidence from there. Also, the CCTVs will be examined there as the police believed that they were assisted by someone in Mandsaur. The accused is being questioned further.