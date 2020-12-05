CRIME OF THE WEEK

INCIDENT:

On Friday night, the police received information about the murder in Sneh Nagar area at around 7.30 pm. ASP Rajesh Vyas and other officials reached the spot and collected information about the incident. Family members of the deceased informed that he was stabbed to death by his friend over a petty issue. ASP said that the deceased was late in returning the bike of accused’s friend due to which they had an argument and the accused stabbed his friend to death in a fit of rage.

POLICE ACTION:

Juni Indore police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur said that the accused could not be arrested till Saturday evening. The accused fled the scene soon after committing the crime. A case was registered against him for killing the youth and a search is on for him. The police claimed that the accused will be arrested soon.

INVESTIGATION:

The police collected information about the incident from the spot. The family members of the deceased and the people of the area informed the police that the accused and deceased were friends and they were often seen together. People are still finding it hard to believe how a friend can kill his friend over a petty issue.

OUTCOME:

Ongoing investigation point towards the fact that the youth was killed for not returning a bike on time, and the matter could have been settled through negotiation. However, the police said that it is also possible that some other deeper reason might be there that led to the murder. But, that will only become clear once the accused is arrested.