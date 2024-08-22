 Crime Branch Returns Rs 5.13L To Online Fraud Victims In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCrime Branch Returns Rs 5.13L To Online Fraud Victims In Indore

Crime Branch Returns Rs 5.13L To Online Fraud Victims In Indore

The entire amount was returned by crime branch officials within a few days and the complainants thanked crime branch officials for the same.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 07:51 AM IST
article-image
sarayut

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch returned Rs 5.13 lakh to 9 online fraud victims within a few days. The complainants were duped by conmen over phone calls on pretext of redeeming reward points, increasing credit limit or stopping annual charges in credit cards.

According to Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the cyber helpline of Indore Police and other NCRP portal received many complaints of online fraud and officials of the crime branch managed to return about Rs 4.9 crore to complainants this year.  

Recently, crime branch officials returned Rs 5.13 lakh to 9 online fraud victims. In the first incident, complainant Anil Singh, who holds a private bank’s credit card, lodged a complaint that he had received call from a person, who posed himself as a bank officer and informed that he can stop the annual charges on his card.

Read Also
Indore: Resident Doctors Strike Again, Stage Demonstration At MYH Over Kolkata Incident
article-image

After that he managed to download a remote access mobile app and stole money after getting access to his mobile phone. Rs 45,792 were stolen by the conman from his account.    

FPJ Shorts
S&P 500 Shutters Close To Record High, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Back In Green After Jerome Powell Hints 'Rate Cut Could Be On Table In September Meeting'
S&P 500 Shutters Close To Record High, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Back In Green After Jerome Powell Hints 'Rate Cut Could Be On Table In September Meeting'
Video: Rashid Khan Nails MS Dhoni-Like Helicopter Shot During Shpageeza Cricket League
Video: Rashid Khan Nails MS Dhoni-Like Helicopter Shot During Shpageeza Cricket League
Zomato-Paytm Deal: Delivery Company To Acquire Latter's Entertainment Ticketing Business For ₹2,048 Crore
Zomato-Paytm Deal: Delivery Company To Acquire Latter's Entertainment Ticketing Business For ₹2,048 Crore
UPSC IES, ISS 2024 Result Declared; Check Here
UPSC IES, ISS 2024 Result Declared; Check Here

One Shyam was duped of Rs 45k by a person on the pretext of increasing the credit limit of his card while another person named Ahmad was duped of Rs 40k on the pretext of redeeming reward points. Sanjay had received a call from a person, who posed himself as a credit card officer of his bank. He assured me that he can increase the credit limit of the complainant's card. He later told him to download an apk file and managed to steal Rs 30k from his card.    

Another complainant named Anand had lost Rs 49k by the conman on pretext of closing the annual insurance service in his card while Sumit had lost Rs 40k after he trusted the call from an unidentified number and lost money. One Sachin was duped of Rs 1.8 lakh after receiving a call on KYC update. Rajkumar lost Rs 35k and Pallavi lost Rs 48k by conmen. The entire amount was returned by crime branch officials within a few days and the complainants thanked crime branch officials for the same.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Traders Of Dense Markets To Park Vehicles At IMC Parking; 'It Will Begin In 3-4 Days,' Says...

Indore: Traders Of Dense Markets To Park Vehicles At IMC Parking; 'It Will Begin In 3-4 Days,' Says...

Crime Branch Returns Rs 5.13L To Online Fraud Victims In Indore

Crime Branch Returns Rs 5.13L To Online Fraud Victims In Indore

Indore: Dengue Spreads Tentacles With 21 New Cases, Total Reaches 251 In City

Indore: Dengue Spreads Tentacles With 21 New Cases, Total Reaches 251 In City

Senior Cong Leader’s Grandson Booked For Thrashing Woman, Son Over Garbage Vehicle Dispute In...

Senior Cong Leader’s Grandson Booked For Thrashing Woman, Son Over Garbage Vehicle Dispute In...

Indore: Three Held With Stolen Pesticide Bottles Worth Rs 6L In Lasudia Area

Indore: Three Held With Stolen Pesticide Bottles Worth Rs 6L In Lasudia Area