Crime Branch Returns Rs 5.13L To Online Fraud Victims In Indore

sarayut

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch returned Rs 5.13 lakh to 9 online fraud victims within a few days. The complainants were duped by conmen over phone calls on pretext of redeeming reward points, increasing credit limit or stopping annual charges in credit cards.

According to Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the cyber helpline of Indore Police and other NCRP portal received many complaints of online fraud and officials of the crime branch managed to return about Rs 4.9 crore to complainants this year.

Recently, crime branch officials returned Rs 5.13 lakh to 9 online fraud victims. In the first incident, complainant Anil Singh, who holds a private bank’s credit card, lodged a complaint that he had received call from a person, who posed himself as a bank officer and informed that he can stop the annual charges on his card.

After that he managed to download a remote access mobile app and stole money after getting access to his mobile phone. Rs 45,792 were stolen by the conman from his account.

One Shyam was duped of Rs 45k by a person on the pretext of increasing the credit limit of his card while another person named Ahmad was duped of Rs 40k on the pretext of redeeming reward points. Sanjay had received a call from a person, who posed himself as a credit card officer of his bank. He assured me that he can increase the credit limit of the complainant's card. He later told him to download an apk file and managed to steal Rs 30k from his card.

Another complainant named Anand had lost Rs 49k by the conman on pretext of closing the annual insurance service in his card while Sumit had lost Rs 40k after he trusted the call from an unidentified number and lost money. One Sachin was duped of Rs 1.8 lakh after receiving a call on KYC update. Rajkumar lost Rs 35k and Pallavi lost Rs 48k by conmen. The entire amount was returned by crime branch officials within a few days and the complainants thanked crime branch officials for the same.