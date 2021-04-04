Cricket in Indore: Raukhedi, Nanod teams win night cricket matches

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The thrilling contest continued in Atal Youth Night Cricket Competition being played at Temporary Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Stadium, Super Corridor. In the first match, Raukhedi defeated Jaylankesh Club by 29 runs. The second match took place between Gambhir XI and Nanod Moolti Club in an interesting manner, in which Nanod's team won by 1 wicket.
In the third match, Morning XI defeated Star XI by 8 wickets. In the fourth match, Kadampura XI easily defeated Phoolkaradia by 10 wickets. During the matches, BJP National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya reached to enhance the spirit of the players and himself reached the ground and batting and made effective shots. During this period, BJYM district president Shravan Singh Chawla, Ramswaroop Gehlot, Rajendrasinh Budania and Purushottam Dhakad were present. The programme was conducted by Ankit Chauhan.
Expose live TV’A’ grade cricket tournament: Christian Eminent win by 37 runs
Christian Eminent defeated Khanuja Club by 37 runs in the Expose Live TV ‘A’ grade cricket tournament organized by Shriram Sports played on Saturday. Eminent batted first and scored 312 runs in 50 overs with Faiz Qureshi scored 114, Shubham Gunjal scored 73 and Aftaf Sheikh scored 48 runs. Junaid Khan and Imran Latif took 2–2 wickets each. In reply, Khanuja Klub's team managed to score 275 runs in 48 overs and lost the match by 37 runs. Imran Latif scored a brilliant 176 runs. Sahil Sheikh took 3 and Deepesh Sharma and Faiz Qureshi took 2-2 wickets each.
Kanakeshwari club win by 8 wickets
Another match under this competition was played between Indore Sports and Kanakeshwari Club at ITI ground in which, Indore Sports, batted first and reduced to 138 runs in 39 overs. Chaitanya Pandit scored the highest 42 runs. Aditya Panwar took 7 wicketswith devastating bowling. In response, Kankeshwari club scored 139 runs for 2 wickets in 19 overs and won the match by 8 wickets. Pankaj Sharma scored the highest 56 runs.
RBCF beat MYCC by 134 runs
Another match under this competition was played between RBCF and MYCC in which RBCF batted first to score 278 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs. Salman Khan scored 80 and Ishu Panchalia scored 83 runs. Sankalp Solanki and Aman Mehra took 3-3 wickets each. In response, MYCC team collapsed to score 144 runs in 34 overs. The maximum 43 runs scored by Raj Dabi. Saurabh Sharma took 4 wickets and Vasu Bhaneria and Tanmay Sharma took 2 wickets each.
Services and Delhi in final in handball contest
Indore: Services and Delhi performed well to ensure their place in the finals of the 49th senior national handball competition being played at Malwa Institute and Technology on Saturday. The first semi-final saw a fierce contest between services and hosts Madhya Pradesh but services team won the toe 19–12. In the second semi-final, Delhi beat Rajasthan 31-25 and entered the final. The quarter-finals were also played in an interesting manner in which Rajasthan defeated Chhattisgarh 27-24, Delhi defeated Jharkhand 31-25, Madhya Pradesh defeated Haryana 37-31 and Services defeated Punjab 30-28. During the matches, Anandeshwar Pandey, Sumit Madhok and other senior officials of the Handball Federation got acquainted with the players. During this, Preetpal Singh Saluja and Rajesh Kanungo were also present.
Executive Committee formed
Indore: Kho-kho’s Vikram Awardee Jagdishchandra Verma, Anand Jhare, Sharyu Waghmare, Ashutosh Kutumbale, and Jayant Chandolikar were included in the new executive committee (2021-2022) of Indore Paraspar Sahakari Bank Ltd. Later on, Umesh D Jhokarkar unanimously nominated as President. Nominated members said that in future, the committee will work for the development of the bank and sports.