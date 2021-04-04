Cricket in Indore: Raukhedi, Nanod teams win night cricket matches

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The thrilling contest continued in Atal Youth Night Cricket Competition being played at Temporary Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Stadium, Super Corridor. In the first match, Raukhedi defeated Jaylankesh Club by 29 runs. The second match took place between Gambhir XI and Nanod Moolti Club in an interesting manner, in which Nanod's team won by 1 wicket.

In the third match, Morning XI defeated Star XI by 8 wickets. In the fourth match, Kadampura XI easily defeated Phoolkaradia by 10 wickets. During the matches, BJP National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya reached to enhance the spirit of the players and himself reached the ground and batting and made effective shots. During this period, BJYM district president Shravan Singh Chawla, Ramswaroop Gehlot, Rajendrasinh Budania and Purushottam Dhakad were present. The programme was conducted by Ankit Chauhan.

Expose live TV’A’ grade cricket tournament: Christian Eminent win by 37 runs

Christian Eminent defeated Khanuja Club by 37 runs in the Expose Live TV ‘A’ grade cricket tournament organized by Shriram Sports played on Saturday. Eminent batted first and scored 312 runs in 50 overs with Faiz Qureshi scored 114, Shubham Gunjal scored 73 and Aftaf Sheikh scored 48 runs. Junaid Khan and Imran Latif took 2–2 wickets each. In reply, Khanuja Klub's team managed to score 275 runs in 48 overs and lost the match by 37 runs. Imran Latif scored a brilliant 176 runs. Sahil Sheikh took 3 and Deepesh Sharma and Faiz Qureshi took 2-2 wickets each.

Kanakeshwari club win by 8 wickets

Another match under this competition was played between Indore Sports and Kanakeshwari Club at ITI ground in which, Indore Sports, batted first and reduced to 138 runs in 39 overs. Chaitanya Pandit scored the highest 42 runs. Aditya Panwar took 7 wicketswith devastating bowling. In response, Kankeshwari club scored 139 runs for 2 wickets in 19 overs and won the match by 8 wickets. Pankaj Sharma scored the highest 56 runs.

RBCF beat MYCC by 134 runs

Another match under this competition was played between RBCF and MYCC in which RBCF batted first to score 278 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs. Salman Khan scored 80 and Ishu Panchalia scored 83 runs. Sankalp Solanki and Aman Mehra took 3-3 wickets each. In response, MYCC team collapsed to score 144 runs in 34 overs. The maximum 43 runs scored by Raj Dabi. Saurabh Sharma took 4 wickets and Vasu Bhaneria and Tanmay Sharma took 2 wickets each.