Cracks visible on Malwa Mill bridge pillars: Is it safe for 75,000 plus vehicles crossing it daily?

Indore: Cracks have appeared on the pillars of the Malwa Mill bridge, as a result of which the iron bars at its base are clearly visible, putting a question mark on its stability. The bridge had been constructed during the British era. What is more, now that the bridge at Kulkarni ka Bhatta is being constructed, all the traffic has been diverted to the Malwa Mill bridge and consequently there is heavy traffic pressure on it throughout the day.

Traffic DSP Umakant Chaudhary said that at least 75,000 vehicles pass over this bridge every day, which includes city and school buses. “We have a tough time managing the traffic on the bridge,” the DSP said.

Officer of Bridge Cell, Ashwin Janwade, agreed that the load over the Malwa Mill bridge had increased due to the ongoing construction of the Kulkarni ka Bhatta bridge. “We are aware of the increased load and it is a major problem. We had an audit of the bridge done by a consultant and he had suggested some repairs which were done. We also had to face funding problem during the repair works. We will take up repair of the Malwa bridge once the construction of Kulkarni ka Bhatta gets completed.”

Bridge specialist Atul Seth and that it is the responsibility of the Bridge Cell to check the bridges and suggest repairs. “If the repairs are done properly then the life of the bridge increases by 20 to 25 years,” Seth said. He informed that a Bridge Cell committee had been formed when Madhukar Verma was the mayor in which the city engineer was also a member. “The committee was responsible for the construction of several bridges during mayor Kailash Vijayvargiya’s tenure, but unfortunately, there has been no meeting of the committee for the last four years.