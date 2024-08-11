CRACKDOWN | Seven, Including Two Minors, Arrested With Weapons

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal weapon business, Khetia police arrested seven accused, including two minors, and recovered a 9mm pistol along with other weapons. Station in-charge Sunita Mandloi said that the recovered pistol reportedly went missing from a sub-inspector’s place posted at Shahdah police station in the neighbouring Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, about 19 kilometres from Khetia a few days back during a theft incident.

On Friday late at night during the night patrolling, the police received information about seven to eight suspects' whereabouts, planning for some dacoity in the area. Based on the information, the police team swung into the action and rushed to the culvert on Bandrabad – Baygore road where they saw more than half a dozen suspects.

Seeing the police team, one fled from the spot, while police cordoned off the area and apprehended seven suspects, including two minors. During frisking, police recovered a government 9mm pistol from Rohit Govind’s possession. When asked about the firearm licence, he failed to furnish the relevant document. On further investigation, police immediately identified the weapon.

Police recovered one dagger and other weapons from Reema alias Ramesh, one MUV having Gujarat registration, a mobile phone and iron rods from their possession. Others who were arrested include Vishnu Toranmal, Amol and Karan Nayak. Police now searching for the eighth accused identified as Bablu alias Ali Khan. The total market value of seized material stands around Rs 9.31 lakh. Barwani SP Punit Gehlot announced a reward of Rs 5,000 to the Khetia police team for their swift action.