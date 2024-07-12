 CRACK DOWN: RTO Intensifies Campaign Against School Buses, 3 Buses Seized, Permit Of 7 Cancelled In Indore
Friday, July 12, 2024
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Transport Department officials intensified the crackdown on errant school buses on the second day and suspended the permits of seven buses. They have also seized three buses which were running sans permit.

The officials continued the surprise inspection of school buses on Thursday and slapped a fine of Rs30,000 on 30 vehicles.

According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO officials and a divisional checking squad is running a special checking campaign at various squares to check passengers as well as school buses.

'Over 50 buses were checked during the drive. We have checked buses against permit, insurance, PUC certificate, overloading, speeding, pressure horn and others,í the RTO said, adding that a fine of Rs30,000 was slapped on these vehicles for violation of norms under the Motor Vehicles Act,' he said.

They added that the drive will continue and random checking will be done on buses across the city to prevent mishaps and also to promote HSRP. He added that the three vehicles were seized for not having a permit.

'The team not only checked the buses but also talked to the drivers and the students about the behaviour and driving of drivers,' RTO added.

