Covid Scare in Indore: Number of active cases doubles in 21 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the scare of Omicron, the number of active cases in the district has surged to double in the last 21 days of this month. As many as 140 cases have been found since December 1 and one death has also been reported officially. The number of active patients on November 30 was 41, but increased to 84 by December 21.

The number of active cases had crossed the 50 mark after three months on November 22 and it has been increasing continuously. Earlier, it was 54 on July 18 and started dropping since then. The lowest number of active cases in the city was on August 22 when only 12 patients were going through Covid treatment in the city.

“The number of Covid cases is increasing in the city and people are coming from different parts of the city. It’s a matter of concern as the spread of Covid-19 is also being seen in many parts of the city again,” a senior health officer said. He also said that the health department was conducting contact tracing of the people and many new people were found in the contact tracing of the already positive patients.

The city has reported as many as 153,492 Covid cases, so far, and 1,394 patients have lost their lives.

As many as 152,014 patients have been successfully discharged. The overall positivity rate in the city is 5 per cent, while the recovery rate is 99.04 per cent.

9 patients include a 16-year-old girl

§ As many as nine patients were found positive on Tuesday night among whom there was also a 16-year-old girl of Suryadev Nagar who got infected.

§ Others who tested positive include a 41-year-old female of Shanti Niketan Colony, a 39-year-old male of Medanta Hospital, a 25-year-old male of Saket Nagar, a 25-year-old male of Shankar Nagar, a 47-year-old male of Lad Colony, a 30-year-old male of Janki Nagar, a 23-year-old male of Kundan Nagar and a 41-year-old male of Treasure Town

Genome sequencing report of over 100 samples pending

The samples of two suspected cases of Omicron, found positive in a private hospital, were sent for confirmation to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi. Meanwhile, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma informed the media that reports of over 95 samples were pending with the NCDC and were yet to come. ‘We haven’t received any new report so far,’ he added.

