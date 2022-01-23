COVID ON THE RISE: 7% of patients among cases reported in first 20 days were unvaccinated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no respite for the residents of the city from the rapidly rising number of Covid cases as the number of daily cases is touching new heights every day. As many as 23,219 cases were reported in the first 20 days of January, which is the second-highest number of cases reported in any month since the outbreak of the pandemic disease in Indore.

of the total number of positive cases found in the first 20 days of the month, as many as 7.1 per cent of the patients were found unvaccinated. Similarly, about one per cent of them were vaccinated partially.

According to the records of the health department, as many as 23,219 people were found positive between January 1 and January 20. “Of these 23,219 patients, 1,662 were patients who didn’t take any dose of vaccination, while 183 were ones who took only the first dose of the vaccine,” an official in the health department said. However, of these 7 per cent unvaccinated patients, 73 per cent were below the age of 15 years, that is, they were not eligible for vaccination. According to the numbers, about 1,209 patients were below 15 years who were found positive but were not vaccinated.

“The major concern is the remaining patients who didn’t take the dose of vaccine, so far. The total number of patients admitted to hospital includes mostly who haven’t taken the vaccine, so far,” the health officer said.

‘An extra layer of protection’

‘People must take the vaccination as soon as possible as it provides an extra layer of protection from the deadly virus. Those left to be vaccinated must take the doses as soon as possible as it’s the only way to stop the spread of the disease’ — Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

23,183 active cases, only 233 in hospitals, CCCs

§ According to the health department’s record, there are 23,183 active cases in the city, out of whom only 233 patients are admitted to hospitals or Covid Care Centres in the district

§ Of these 233 patients, 193 are in hospital, while 40 are admitted to Covid Care Centres, including 24 patients in Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre and 16 in Manpur Covid Care Centre

54 patients in ICU, 39 on oxygen beds

§ Of the 233 patients, 54 patients are on ICU/HDU beds in various hospitals, including the highest number of 10 in Shri Aurobindo Hospital

§ Similarly, 39 patients are on oxygen beds, including the highest number of 18 patients in MRTB Hospital

