COVID in Madhya Pradesh: Defaulters by choice or victims of the system?

Many of the passengers claimed that many times they fail to get confirmed tickets due to the rush. Sushil Bansal, 29, a resident of Nagda narrating his plight said passenger trains were shut throughout the country due to Corona pandemic. At present, the operation of passenger trains has been resumed but all types of tickets are being provided only through the reservation.

In such a situation, sleeper seats, air-condition as well as seating seats are being reserved. The steps taken by the railway from the point of view of security is welcomed, but no facility was provided for the issuance of reserved tickets. Due to which there is anger among the citizens.

Another Sudhir Mehta, 59, who was waiting for his turn to get a seating ticket for Kota said before the pandemic, ticket price from Nagda to Kota was around Rs 35 to 40 in a passenger train, while Rs 65 for Express train. Now we have to spend Rs 55 on a passenger train and if we booked it online, we have to spend Rs 70, which is almost double. When it comes to Express train, we have to spend around Rs 110. Mehta said that a passenger has to spend about Rs 17 to 18 rupees extra to book their ticket online.

Often, various public orgnaisations have demanded that tickets should be provided even from unreserved counter to decrease the chaos. Also, the officers whose duty was earlier to issue unreserved tickets should be allowed to issue reserved tickets as well so that tickets can be received from more than one counter.

The railway administration also seeked arrangements to issue reserved tickets from more than one counter.