Covid in Madhya Pradesh: Allow us to conduct business sans restrictions, demand traders in Mahidpur

Mahidpur: Retail traders and other businessmen of the town submitted a memorandum to MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, demanding that they be allowed to conduct their business as per corona norms.

The memo was submitted under the leadership of former municipal vice-president Kailash Rathi.

Traders said last year too, small traders suffered huge financial loss during the lockdown. The situation this year has become even worse for the traders. Therefore, with the support of the administration, we should be allowed to open shops following corona norms.

Vegetables and fruit vendors also demanded changes in the timing of relaxations announced by the administration.

At the meeting of Crisis Management the MLA took up the matter in the presence of in-charge secretary Mohan Yadav, member of parliament Anil Ferojiya and collector Ashish Singh. He demanded that the traders be allowed to open shops and proper arrangements are made for corona patients in the Mahidpur Assembly constituency.

Chouhan assured all the traders that a proper decision will be taken on April 16 in this regard.

MLA also sanctioned the purchase of two oxygen concentrators for Mahidpur Government Hospital. He appealed to the people to follow corona norms.