Covid in Indore: 526 test positive, 5 deaths in 24 hours

Positive percentage reaches 11.09

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

As many as 526 patients tested positive out of 4,743 sample reports received on Thursday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 11.09 percent and total number of positive reached to 44,372. Five deaths were reported due to which total number of deaths reached to 776, so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday night was 5,233,85. As many as 4166 samples were tested negative on Thursday.

Department has taken 4772 more samples for testing including 2470 RTPCR and 2302 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 4780 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 38816 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 101 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Thursday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.

state round-up: Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,450 new cases taking total infections to 2,10,374. With 13 more succumbing, the death toll due to the pandemic also rose to 3,300.