Covid impact: College admissions to start one month late, counselling for UG courses to begin on June 11, PG on June 22

Indore: Raj Bhawan on Monday gave guidelines to Department of Higher Education (DHE) for admissions in traditional undergraduate and postgraduate courses for session 2020-21.

The impact of coronavirus on the guidelines is clearly visible as the Raj Bhawan has proposed to start counselling about a month late.

Generally, the admission counselling starts in the second week of May. But this year it is proposed to start the process from June 11 for UG courses and June 22 from PG courses as coronavirus has derailed existing academic session and impacted the upcoming one too.

“Admission process for UG courses will hinge on results of Class 12. If Class 12 results were declared, then the admission counselling for UG courses will start on June 11,” the guidelines state.

The guidelines also clear that there won’t be general promotion at any level.

After lockdown is over, the process for registrations for centralised online counselling will start for UG courses from June 11 and for PG courses from June 22.

Unlike previous years, the students won’t be required to go to government colleges for verification of their documents during the counselling process. Rather, they would have to go for documents verification after their admissions are done and colleges are opened.

If any student’s documents verification failed, admission of that student would stand cancelled.

After registration of students are done for counselling, students would be allocated admission on the merit basis. Merit would be prepared considering their qualifying exams marks.

Admissions in BEd and other teacher training courses would resume soon after lockdown is lifted. The Raj Bhawan stated that the document verification at government colleges won’t be done for admission in teacher training courses during the time of counselling.

“It has to be done after colleges open,” the Raj Bhawan guidelines say.

As practical exams are mandatory of BPEd and MPEd courses, the Raj Bhawan stated that the exams should be done keeping social distancing in mind.

After lockdown is lifted, the Raj Bhawan stated that UG final year and PG four semester exams should be held without any gap.

“Evaluation of answer books should be started during the exams itself for UG final year and PG four semester,” the Raj Bhawan said.

It also directed for formation of a committee for a proposal for UG first and second year and PG second semester.

For students of colleges who have taken practical exams so far would have to be given project. There project marks be counted as practical exam marks.

UG final year and second year exams were underway at DAVV when colleges and universities were shut due to coronavirus outbreak. The DAVV had planned to resume exams from June but it would now have to do the same much earlier if the lockdown is lifted.

The Raj Bhawan has sent the blueprint (guidelines) for admissions for session 2020-21 top DHE which in turn would issue comprehensive guidelines.

In the blueprint, the Raj Bhawan stated that admissions should be done through entrance exam. It is believed that it’s a typo as no entrance test is conducted for admissions in traditional UG and PG courses in the state. “The DHE is going to take out detailed guidelines in compliance with the Raj Bhawan’s order,” said a DHE official wishing anonymity.