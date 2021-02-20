Covid figure crosses 100-mark again in Indore

Indore: Cases of Covid-19 are increasing continuously in the city as 135 patients tested positive out of 1,891 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 7.14 percent and the total number of positive cases reached 58,756. Two deaths were also reported taking the toll to 931.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 8,20,215. As many as 1,739 samples were tested negative on Saturday. Department took 1,907 more samples for testing including 1590 for RTPCR. As many as 612 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 57,213 patients have been discharged so far.