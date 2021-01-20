Covid check in Indore: Health department to conduct random sampling

Indore: Excited by the decreasing number of positive Covid cases, health department officials have planned to conduct random sampling at major spots of the city to identify whether the cases have decreased or the patients are not being diagnosed.

Following the same, a team of the health department took random samples of the employees in Khajrana Temple premises. Team of Dr Shivpratap had collected as many as 22 samples and only one of them was tested positive for the disease.

"As the number of positive patients is decreasing, we have done random sampling of patients in Khajrana temple premises to ensure that the numbers decreased actually. Fortunately only one patient found positive," District Contact Tracing in charge Dr Anil Dongre said.

He said that a 28-year-old cleanliness employee in the temple premises was tested positive and he didn't have any symptoms.

“The patient was asymptomatic and was kept in home isolation. We will continue the drive for more days to ensure that the number decreased,” Dr Dongre added.

However, officials also appealed to people for not avoiding following COVID-19 protocols as the disease is still prevalent and the fight against the same is ongoing.