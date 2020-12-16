Covid cases breach 50,000 mark in Indore

Indore: On Wednesday, 416 out of 5,021 samples returned positive and remaining 4,567 were negative. As a result, district’s corona tally breached 50,000 and was reported at 50,332. Rate of positive patients stood at 8.29%. With four more deaths during the day, toll stood at 826.

According to CMHO bulletin, 5,93,469 samples had been tested till Wednesday night. The health department collected 4,980 samples for testing, including 2,665 RTPCR samples and 2,315 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 4,434 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 45,072 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 129 patients were added to discharged patients’ list on Wednesday as reconciliation. Department discharged 311 patients as well.