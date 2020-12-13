Covid: 402 positive cases, 3 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 402 patients tested positive out of 4,669 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 8.61 percent and total number of positive reached to 49099. Three deaths were also reported in city taking the toll to 814 so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 578043. As many as 4248 samples were tested negative on Sunday.

Department has taken 4725 more samples for testing including 1865 RTPCR samples and 2860 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 4568 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 43717 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 189 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Sunday as reconciliation. Department has reported 234 patients discharged as well.