Covid 3rd wave: Children show better immunity than vaccinated youngsters

Indore

While experts had anticipated that the third wave of Covid-19 would be dangerous for children, the overall cases of Covid-19 in January paints another picture.

Similar to the last two waves, the children have shown better immunity compared to adults in fighting the deadly disease and only 8.03 per cent of infected patients were below the age of 15 years.

Moreover, out of total deaths in January, only one child under the age of 15 years, - a 4-month old girl who was already suffering from congenital heart disease - died

As per the health department’s record on January, 45,856 patients were tested positive and the total number of infected patients falling under the age of 0-15 is 3,684 including 2,098 male and 1,586 female.



The data also suggests that the number of men is more in terms of infected patients and also in terms of deaths that took place in the city in all age groups.

According to a senior health officer, people under 20 years of age tested positive but the number is less as compared to other age groups.

“Fortunately, children were less infected in the last few months as compared to other age groups. Moreover, most of them recovered in home isolation. This doesn’t mean that parents can lower their guards but the responsibility increases even more as most of the adults would have been vaccinated,” he said.

Superintendent of Chacha Nehru Hospital Dr Hemant Jain similarly said, “We have seen about 20 per cent of children being affected in the last three waves of Covid-19 and the number is similar in January as well. People need to be more cautious now as adults would be vaccinated and those remaining prone were children only.”

Over 51 per cent were between age 21 and 40 years

When comparing the number of cases with the data of August (six months ago), people of age group 20-40 years infected with the pandemic disease are 10 per cent in January i.e. 51 per cent which was at 41 per cent in August.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:29 AM IST