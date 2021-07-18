COVID-19: Social groups pay fees to the tune of Rs 1 cr of 235 Indore students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Social organisations in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have come together to pay fees to the tune of Rs 1 crore of 235 students who have lost bread-earning kin to COVID-19.

Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani on Sunday said 95 private schools had given fee concession to these students, while several outfits got together to raise funds to provide them scholarships and free coaching.

The MP, who spearheaded the campaign, said the next step was to get groups to pay the fees of 175 collegians who had lost breadwinners in their families to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Indore Collector Manish Singh said 28 students from the district, who had lost both parents to the coronavirus infection, were being given scholarships and rations.

Indore, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, has a caseload of over 1.53 lakh, including 1,391 deaths.