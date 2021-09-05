Covid-19 outbreak in Indore: In August, 57% patients under 20-40 years of age

Indore: Even when August remained the ‘best’ month in terms of Covid-19 cases and also in terms of death, the trend of infected patients remained the same as the percentage of young people afflicted was more than the elderly. About 57 per cent of the total number of infected patients were under the age of 21-40 years, while only 9 per cent were those above 60 years.

Fortunately, no death was reported due to Covid-19 in the past two months as the last death was reported on June 29. Out of 65 positive cases in August, the total number of infected patients under the age of 21-40 was 37, including 29 male and 8 female. Similarly, 12 patients were in the age group of 41-60 years.

The data also suggests that the number of men infected was more among the total number of infected patients. Out of 65 patients, 43 men were infected, while 22 women were infected.

‘More men infected’

"Yes, the number of men infected is more compared to infected women and the trend has been the same since the outbreak of the disease. It may have various reasons, including more exposure to the outdoors among men than among women. It’s an alarming situation as the number of patients is increasing due to the carelessness of the people since many people are not following social distancing, using sanitisers, or wearing masks," said Dr Anil Dongre, district Covid control room-in-charge.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 08:49 PM IST