COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: 129 people jailed for roaming in public in Indore

At least 129 people were jailed for a few hours for allegedly roaming around in public places in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday, to inculcate COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, an official said.

People were brought in from different areas of the city to a temporary jail under section 151 (precautionary arrests made to prevent cognisable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), superintendent of the Central Jail, Rakesh Kumar Bhangera told PTI.

The violators were roaming in public places without any reason, he said.

A temporary jail has been set up at a community guesthouse in Snehlataganj area of Indore and has a capacity to take in 300 inmates, he said.