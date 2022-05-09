Covid-19 in Indore: Great relief, no cases reported after 13 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While many cities are reporting an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, Indore got relief from the fluctuating Covid cases on Sunday as it dropped to zero. Moreover, this is the first time that the number of daily cases has dropped to zero this month. Earlier, zero cases were reported on April 25. However, the total number of active cases remained at 34 as three new patients were discharged on Sunday.

However, the number of samples tested has also decreased to the lowest level, but officials believe it is not affecting daily cases.

‘Caution during wedding season’

‘The number of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city. We’ve stopped conducting random sampling for the past one month due to a drop in cases and didn’t find much rise in the number of cases except for some sporadic instances for a couple of days in the past month. We caution people to stay alert during the wedding season. Experts have already sounded an alert due to the rise in the number of cases in the northern states and appealed to the people to continue following Covid norms as negligence can become a clarion call for another wave of the deadly pandemic disease’ — Dr Amit Malakar, district nodal officer

Fluctuations in Covid cases in past 10 days

Date Cases

May 8 0

May 7 6

May 6 4

May 5 3

May 4 5

May 3 8

May 2 8

May 1 3

April 30 10

Covid in Indore

Total samples tested: 3,797,500

Total positive cases: 207,921

Total deaths: 1,461

Total discharged: 206,426

Total active cases: 34

Positivity rate: 5.48 per cent

Recovery rate: 99.28 per cent

6 Covid +ve on Monday

§ As many as 6 samples tested positive out of 113 samples tested on Monday.

§ Rate of positive patients recorded at 5.31%

§ Total number of positive patients 207,927

§ No death reported due to which total number of deaths stayed at 1461, so far

§ As many as 32 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city

§ Total 206,434 patients discharged so far; 8 patients discharged on Monday

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:20 PM IST