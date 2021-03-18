COVID-19 hotspot: Indore's Sudama Nagar again becomes ‘infamous’

Indore: While the cases of COVID-19 are increasing and the total number of positive cases has crossed over 62,000 mark, Sudama Nagar remained on the top of the list with the highest number of positive cases in the city.
Moreover, eight more cases were reported from the area on Wednesday as total 232 cases were reported on Tuesday which came from 124 areas of the city.
Out of the 232 cases, Sudama Nagar and Sai Kripa Colony emerged as the hot spot with highest 8 patients while Vijay Nagar reported 6 patients.
According to contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, out of these 8 patients in Vijay Nagar, all are scattered except three of the same family.
"When going through the list of overall cases, Sudama Nagar has the highest number of cases while Sukhliya, Vijay Nagar, and Nanda Nagar follow it," Dr Dongre added.
7 of the areas have five or more than five patients including Sainath Colony, Treasure Fantasy, and Bhawarkuan.
Patients were found in various other rural areas including Sanwer, Bijalpur, and Chitawad Road.
Various other areas have also been emerging as hotspots as patients are coming from these areas frequently. Shiv Darshan Nagar and Silicon City are few of them.
Three more positive from Central Jail, vaccination for inmates soon
As many as 3 inmates were found positive in Central Jail on Tuesday. Earlier, 12 inmates were tested positive from Jail. Health department has also planned to start a vaccination drive at Central Jail and will start the same in a couple of days.
“We have decided to go for vaccination of jail inmates falling under the category of 45 to 60 years and above 60 years. We have been preparing a session and deploying staff there,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.
CITY HOTSPOTS
Area Cases
Sudama Nagar 1310
Sukhliya 1181
Vijay Nagar 1174
Khajrana 704
Nanda Nagar 644
Scheme71 606
Mahalaxmi Nagar 573
Scheme 78 548
Scheme 54 533
Tilak Nagar 509
South Tukoganj 463