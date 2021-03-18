COVID-19 hotspot: Indore's Sudama Nagar again becomes ‘infamous’

Indore: While the cases of COVID-19 are increasing and the total number of positive cases has crossed over 62,000 mark, Sudama Nagar remained on the top of the list with the highest number of positive cases in the city.

Moreover, eight more cases were reported from the area on Wednesday as total 232 cases were reported on Tuesday which came from 124 areas of the city.

Out of the 232 cases, Sudama Nagar and Sai Kripa Colony emerged as the hot spot with highest 8 patients while Vijay Nagar reported 6 patients.

According to contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, out of these 8 patients in Vijay Nagar, all are scattered except three of the same family.

"When going through the list of overall cases, Sudama Nagar has the highest number of cases while Sukhliya, Vijay Nagar, and Nanda Nagar follow it," Dr Dongre added.

7 of the areas have five or more than five patients including Sainath Colony, Treasure Fantasy, and Bhawarkuan.

Patients were found in various other rural areas including Sanwer, Bijalpur, and Chitawad Road.

Various other areas have also been emerging as hotspots as patients are coming from these areas frequently. Shiv Darshan Nagar and Silicon City are few of them.

Three more positive from Central Jail, vaccination for inmates soon

As many as 3 inmates were found positive in Central Jail on Tuesday. Earlier, 12 inmates were tested positive from Jail. Health department has also planned to start a vaccination drive at Central Jail and will start the same in a couple of days.

“We have decided to go for vaccination of jail inmates falling under the category of 45 to 60 years and above 60 years. We have been preparing a session and deploying staff there,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

CITY HOTSPOTS

Area Cases

Sudama Nagar 1310

Sukhliya 1181

Vijay Nagar 1174

Khajrana 704

Nanda Nagar 644

Scheme71 606

Mahalaxmi Nagar 573

Scheme 78 548

Scheme 54 533

Tilak Nagar 509

South Tukoganj 463