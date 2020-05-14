COVID-19 emergency: B-schools, engineering colleges told to give pending salary of staff

Indore: All India Council for Technical Education, the regulator of technical education in the country has asked, B-schools and engineering colleges to give pending salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff.

The order comes following an avalanche of complaints received by the AICTE by the staff of its recognised colleges that their managements are not granting salary to them for lockdown period.

In a letter to b-schools and engineering colleges, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe said, “AICTE has been receiving complaints that some of the institutions have not yet paid the salary of faculty/staff for the month of March and in some cases even February.”

Sahasrabudhe said that it’s a National Emergency as the whole country is under lockdown due to COVID-19 and non-payment of salary to staff would lead to great stress and even starvation to the families of some of the staff members. “You are therefore requested to kindly ensure that the salary of faculty and staff is released in time,” he added.