Covid-19 District Update: Ujjain records 35 new corona cases, 92 under treatment

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A record 35 new cases of corona were reported in the city on Wednesday.

The number of people who are under treatment for corona has gone up to 92. Among the infected 88 people are under home isolation while 3 person is under treatment at health facilities outside the district.

Corona cases were reported in the Chhatri Chowk areas while it has knocked in many colonies of Freeganj. Among those who tested positive today include a 35-year-old girl and a 41-year-old male from Agrawal community, who reached Ujjain from Goa. Anthe administrative officer of LIC living in Rishi Nagar has also tested positive. A young doctor who travelled from Indore to Ujjain also tested positive. While a person living in Kabirdham contracted infection after coming to Ujjain from Noida. A large number of youth are among the persons who tested positive today.

The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 21,542 and the toll is 171. As per health bulletin, out of 2,048 samples, 35 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain city. No cases were reported from Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar, Nagda and Tarana tehsil.

Samples of 5,84,274 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,945.

VACCINATION

A total of 21,542 people were vaccinated in the district on Wednesday. So far 15,53,135 and 14,40,699 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:57 AM IST