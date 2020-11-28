COVID-19 Death Analysis of Indore: 69 percent men in total deceased, highest deaths reported in 60-80 age group

Indore: With the continuous surge in the COVID-19 positive cases, the number of deaths due to the deadly virus has also been increasing. Spreading its tentacles in the city in the recent past, 70 deaths were reported in this month.

The average number of deaths in last ten days is three in the city. As many as 752 deaths were reported till November 27 and the number is still increasing swiftly.

Out of these deaths, about 69 percent deceased were men i.e, total 514 men and 232 women succumbed to the diseases.

The data also suggested that out of 746 deaths till November 25, over 54 percent deceased fall in the age group of 60-80 as total number of deaths in this age group is 408.

However, when going through the death analysis done by experts’ committee, it was found that the major reason of deaths includes co morbid conditions mainly diabetes and hypertension and another reason for the same is reaching late to the hospital.

“Yes, the number of deaths has been increased in the last few days and the reason behind it is reaching late to hospital and co morbid conditions. Patients should not neglect any symptoms of the disease and should get himself tested at fever clinics as early diagnose can lead to early treatment and saving life,” district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that that they are focusing on pulling down the death rate. “A team of experts led by MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit analyze the reasons over which administration and department works. People having co morbid conditions must be extra careful and follow the norms of sanitizer, mask, and social distancing,” he said.

Over 54 percent deceased are of 61-80 years age

A 16-year-old girl was the youngest patient to succumb to the disease during treatment while the 99-year-old man was the oldest patient who died of the disease. Highest number of deceased falls in age group 61-80 years i.e. 408 which are 54.26 percent of total deaths. Second highest disease falls in 41-60 years i.e. 258 which are 34.58 percent of total deaths.

Age Total Deaths Male Female

0-20 1 0 1

21-40 31 22 9

41-60 258 180 78

61-80 408 281 127

81-100 48 31 17

Total 746 514 232