Covid-19 can cause neuronal malfunctions even after recovery: IIT Indore study

Indore: A study by Indian Institute of Technology Indore revealed that Covid-19 can cause neuronal malfunctions post recovery also.

The study titled “SARS-CoV-2, an Underestimated Pathogen of the Nervous System”has been published in SN Comprehensive Medicine, a publication by Springer Nature.

The study led by Dr Hem Chandra Jha, faculty at Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering, and PhD students Shweta Jakhmola, Omkar Indari and intern Sayantani Chatterjee, systematically reviewed the neurovirulent potential of SARS-CoV-2.

Further, it has been found that the involvement of the Covid-19 virus in the nervous system is more than what the current situation apprehends.

“It is suggested that SARS‐CoV-2 can cause meningitis and encephalitis,” Jha said.

The study introduces variable neurological manifestations displayed by Covid-19 patients like reduced ability to taste, smell, vertigo, impaired consciousness, seizures, headache and dizziness, being most common.

Nonetheless, acute necrotizing haemorrhagic encephalopathy observed in Covid-19 brain is a rare complication associated with intracranial cytokine storms.