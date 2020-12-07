Covid-19: 516 new cases, 5 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 516 patients tested positive out of 5,349 sample reports received on Monday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 9.65 percent and total number of positive cases reached 46,476. Five deaths were also reported taking the toll to 792 so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday night was 549096. As many as 4822 samples were tested negative on Monday.

Department has taken 5,345 more samples for testing including 2896 RTPCR samples and 2449 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 5145 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 40539 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 226 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Monday as reconciliation. Department has reported 316 patients discharged as well.