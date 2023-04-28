COURT DIARY: Murder convict sentenced for life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court on Thursday sentenced a murder accused to lifetime imprisonment for killing a security guard of an ATM during its loot in the Banganga Area.

District Prosecution (media in-charge) Abhishek Jain said that the court sentenced Deepak Raghuwanshi (26) to life imprisonment.

In 2017, the convict Deepak had murdered security guard Ankush Sharma who was guarding the ATM.

The murdered man’s father complained to the police that when he reached the ATM he found Ankush in pool of blood with stabbing wounds on his body. The ATM was also broken into. On his complaint the police started an investigation and managed to nab the culprit.

Husband sent to 7 years in jail for abetment to suicide

The court on Thursday sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment for abetment to suicide of his wife by harassing her for dowry.

DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the court of 50th Additional Session Judge Rakesh Thakur sent the convict Abhishek Yadav (33) to seven years of imprisonment. Additional Public Prosecutor Shobha Dashore represented the prosecution in the case.

DPO Shrivastava said that information was received from a hospital in Mahalakshmi Nagar under Lasudia police station that Trupti Yadav was brought dead by her father-in-law Ashok Yadav. In the postmortem examination it was found that she had committed suicide.

During the investigation, statements of the deceased's mother Ashabai and brother Arpit were recorded. They alleged that the deceased's husband Abhishek, father-in-law Ashok, mother-in-law Shakuntala, sister-in-law Preeti, Ritu and brother-in-law Manohar used to argue with her on small things and harass her physically and mentally. Fed up with the harassment, the deceased committed suicide by hanging herself.

Man rapes minor multiple times, gets 10-year RI

A man who raped a minor girl multiple times was sentenced to 10-years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday by the court of law.

DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the convict is a relative of the victim. The court sentenced him to 10-years-of-imprisonment.

The victim said in her complaint that the relative raped her when she was alone at home and continued this act several times after which the victim shared the incident with her family members and a case was registered against him in 2016.