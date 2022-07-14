COURT DIARY: 10 years’ jail for two for land fraud; Molestation accused sent to 3 years in jail

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court sent two persons to 10 years’ jail for doing land fraud. District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said accused Govind and Karansingh were sent to jail by the court of ADJ Nilesh Yadav. Shrivastava said the victim had complained in 2012 that the two accused cheated him in regard to 4.431 hectares. He said the victim works in a company for which he was assigned to do the deal of this plot. The victim gave Rs 50,000 as token money for the land costing around Rs 70 lakh. After a few days of the deal, the victim again gave Rs 50,000 to the accused. Later, he came to know that the land did not belong to the accused and they had cheated the victim.

Molestation accused sent to 3 years in jail

The court, on Wednesday, sent a molestation accused to three years in jail. District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said a special court (POCSO) of Surekhs Mishra had sent convict Rakesh to three years in jail. Shrivastava said that a case was registered in the Tukoganj police station. On the day of the incident, the victim called the minor girl for some work. She took along her cousin to meet him. The accused locked the door taking the victim inside. When he molested her, she screamed for help and was rescued by the public there.

Read Also Bhopal: Voters hassled as model polling booth established in the midst of garbage vehicles in Raisen