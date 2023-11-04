Couple Assault Case: Sikh Community Members Come In Support Of Accused

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Sikh community members in Khandwa came in support of the accused who assaulted a professor couple a couple of days back. They rushed to Moghat police station and questioned the police action.

They claimed that the professor first assaulted the 20-year-old youth, who has been accused in the case. They tore his t-shirt and threw away his scarf. They claimed that the professor couple played caste and women cards in their defence and framed respectable families in molestation case.

Sikh community spokesman Bhupendra Singh said the police should listen to both sides. So far, one sided-action has been taken, while Maheep was also assaulted. Singh said that female professor had gotten Maheep beaten up by fellow customers in the supermarket accusing her had being molested.

Upon this, Maheep called his family members. It is natural for parents to get angry when their child is beaten without fault. By framing the incident within the lens of caste, the professor couple seeks to manipulate public opinion and leverage their social status for personal gain. Their actions not only distort the true nature of the incident but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes and divisions within society.

Sikh community members claimed that professor couple put Maheep’s future at stake by filing a fake molestation case. On the other hand, the Bhasin family has cooperated with the police. They surrendered before police and later they were released on bail from court.

Life is difficult in Khandwa after incident: Prof couple

Professor couple said that the constant fear and intimidation have taken a toll on our mental well-being. The horrifying threats made by the accused have left us sleepless and anxious about our safety.

The presence of guards is a temporary solution, but we are deeply concerned about the long-term impact this incident will have on our lives in Khandwa.

Additionally, witnessing the woman being humiliated and forced to touch her feet has left her feeling extremely disturbed and dissatisfied with the current state of affairs.

