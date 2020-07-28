Country first: People ready to sacrifice PUBG, other Chinese apps 

In a digital strike against China, the Information and Technology Ministry on Monday banned 47 Chinese apps . These apps are clones or variants of Chinese-linked 59 apps earlier banned in June. Also, there was a dilemma on banning the PUBG game by Tencent Games - the largest publisher of video games in China. Free Press spoke to people on whether they supported the government's move to ban PUBG and the other Chinese apps.

Aisha Khan, a college student said that she plays the game often but after China clashed with India in the border she removed the application and also made her cousins and friends do the same, because of game's China connection.

Arjun Goyal, an Information Technology engineer said that the game user interface is made such that a person can get fascinated easily and later the fascination turns into an addiction. On development of gaming apps it is essential to put heavy graphics in the console so that the player gets sucked into playing it till the end. The PUBG does the same and keeps on updating and introducing new themes and playgrounds to keep people attracted.

Nikita Sahu, an Computer Science engineer and user interface developer said that the PUBG game has the weakest point of a person in its hand. Usually, the games have levels and missions, which makes them a lengthy game. Sometimes on losing a level multiple times people lose interest in playing the game and switch to another game because it is a human behaviour not to do the same thing again and again. In PUBG, the game provides a session of 30 minutes and every time you get new people in your team as well as new people as an opponent, which keeps the excitement constant and indirectly forces the people, especially teens and youths to keep on playing again and again.

Vikalp Singh Rajput, working professional in a call center said after knowing about PUBG's connection with China he uninstalled the app and urged everyone on social media to uninstall Chinese apps. Many people similar to Vikalp and Aisha have started to uninstall such apps and also after being admirers of the PUBG game they are ready to sacrifice the game for their nation.