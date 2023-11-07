Countries Of The World Will Follow India In Future: Goyal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said the country has seen all-round development for the past 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the time is not far away when the world will follow India.

He informed that the country is going to host two world-class mega food and automobile fairs shortly.

While giving information to the industrialists about the various development works done by the Central Government and plans, Goyal said that BJP government had made lives easier for the people through reforms. He said they have brought about tax reforms and simplified various rules.

Overall, the country’s economy has strengthened and the confidence of the people has increased. He said under Modi’s leadership the country will become the third largest economy in the world with a USD 35 trillion economy.

He also informed about the progress in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Expressing happiness over the development of the state and the city, he said that due to the double-engine government, there has been all-round development in the last 18 years in Madhya Pradesh.

Expressing his attachment to Indore, he praised its culture, tradition and development and said that there should be a study on how the city that he had seen 30 years ago has changed so much.

On this occasion, Goyal felicitated four industrialists, Hemant Mehtani, Om Dhoot, Vinay Kalani and Pramod Dafariya, all former presidents of AIMP. Citations and shawls were presented to them.

MP Shankar Lalwani, president of AIMP, Yogesh Mehta and other guests were present.

