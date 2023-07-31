“Corruption Nath” Made People Remember Bantadhar’s Regime In Just 18 Months In Power: Shah | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a no-holds-barred attack on former chief minister Kamal Nath in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday said that ‘Corruption Nath’ by just 18 months in power made people remember the 10-year regime of ‘Mr Bantadhar’.

BJP uses term ‘Mr Bantadhar’ for former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. “Kamal Nath did not bring any new industry to the state when he was in power for one-and-a-half-year.

The only industry he started with the help of middleman was ‘the transfer industry’… He had transferred more than 18,000 class-I officers during his tenure,” Shah said launching the BJP's campaign for the upcoming polls in state at 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' of the BJP workers in a jam-packed Kankeswari ground in the city.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and BhupendraYadav, BJP state president VD Sharma, party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvrargiya and others were present on the occasion.

Continuing his attack on Nath, Shah said the Congress government had discontinued 51 schemes which were launched by the earlier BJP governments for the welfare of poor.

The Union minister said that the annual budget of the state during the erstwhile Congress government was just Rs 23,000 crore while the incumbent government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan has presented a budget of Rs 3.14 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24.

"The BJP dispensation turned MP into a developed state by lifting it from the BIMARU status which was the legacy of Congress," Shah added.

Shah Sets Target To Win All 29 Seats In MP

He expressed confidence that BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh by winning the Assembly polls, due to be held in November this year. Shah further said that he visited entire country but found the BJP organisation in Madhya Pradesh to be the best.

Shah also set the target to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh to make Narendra Modi prime minister for a third time. "People of Madhya Pradesh ensured the BJP's victory in 27 Lok Sabha seats in 2014. In 2019, they handed 28 out of the 29 LS seats to the BJP.

In 2024, give all 29 seats to Modi," Shah said. The series of Vijay Sankalp Sammelan started from Indore division and such conferences will be held across the state.

“Cong-Led Govt Didn’t Do Anything For The Poor In 70 Years”

Shah said the Congress-led government didn't do anything for the poor in the country for 70 years and hailed Modi as the "messiah of poor". Shah said the Congress pampered Article 370 (giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir) "like its own child" for 70 years but PM Modi revoked this article and linked Kashmir with India.

"Can anyone vote for Congress which opposed revocation of Article 370 by PM Modi"? questioned Shah. He said it was Modi who revived shrines in India after Ahilyadevi Holkar and cited examples of the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, (construction of corridors of) Kashi Vishwanath and Mahakal temples and gold work at Somnath temple.

Blaming the Congress for the delay in the construction of the Ram temple, Shah said that PM Modi performed bhoomi pujan for building the temple in Ayodhya as soon as the Supreme Court passed orders. "PM Modi has raised the flag of India all over the world. Slogans being raised for Modi in the world are for 1.3 billion people of India," he said.

The Union home minister further said that PM Modi has secured the borders of India. "Earlier, any random Alia, Malia, Jamalia would come from Pakistan and launched attack on India.

They carried out terror strikes in Uri and Pulwama. They forgot that NarendraModi is the prime minister and not the 'mauni baba' Manmohan Singh. Within 15 days, Army personnel carried out a surgical strike and an air strike by entering Pakistan and blowing up terrorists to pieces,” he added.

Hailing Covid-19 vaccination as the biggest achievement of 9 years of Modi government, Shah said PM Modi saved India from the pandemic by offering vaccines to 130 crore people.

Ladli Behnas Won’t Get Aid If Congress Voted To Power: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attacked Kamal Nath saying that he had discontinued or stopped many welfares schemes started by the Modi government and his government in the state.

Farmers could not get benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi as Nath did not send their names to the Central government. “Even farmers were denied of Kisansammannidhi.

When Chouhan returned to power, the list of farmers for Kisansammannidhi was sent to the Union Government within 10 days,” he said. Nath has even discontinued Sambal scheme, Teerth Darshan scheme etc.

He stated he is sure that if if voted to power Congress would discontinue Ladli Behna Yojna. Chouhan said that only three months are left for the polls. Workers should go door-to-door to make people aware what the BJP government did for them. This time, the BJP should get landslide victory in the state, he added.

