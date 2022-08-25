Corruption at Balsamund Border Check Post: Top-level meet to discuss truckers’ harassment issue

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by allegations of corruption and alleged harassment of truckers at Balsamund (Sendhwa) Border Check Post, a delegation of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) will visit the check post to meet the officials and staff of transport department there.

The delegation with 25 members from AIMTC representing North, South, East and West zones of the country, Indore Truck Operators, and Transporters Association (ITOTA) and other transport associations of the state will visit the check post on August 25 and discuss the issues with the officials.

President of All India Motor Transport Congress Amritlal Madan has dashed off an intimation letter to district collector of Barwani and also to the transport department officials for the same.

“A national delegation will visit the check post and will appeal to the officials and staff there to stop harassing the truckers. We have lodged various complaints on corruption at the check post but to no avail. The Union transport minister has also dashed off a letter for the same but it did not make any difference as corruption continued there,” CL Mukati, President of ITOTA said.

He added that the delegation will try to convince the officials for taking action against the corrupt ones and will launch a campaign against the transport department if they fail to take action over the same.

Mukati said that All India Motor Transport Congress represents about 95 lakh truckers and about 50 lakh bus and tourist operators in the country. It is an umbrella body that covers over 3500 talukas, districts, state level federations and transport associations which provides direct and indirect employment to 20 crore people in the country.