Coronavirus update: Two more COVID-19 deaths in Indore, death toll rises to 7

Indore: With the rise in number of coronavirus positive patients in Indore, number of deaths has also been increasing as two more patients succumbed to the disease on Saturday morning.

“An 80-year-old female from Chandan Nagar and a 54-year-old male from North Hathipala both succumbed to the disease on Saturday during treatment at MRTB Hospital,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said. He added that with these deaths, the death toll in Indore reached to 7. After three more were tested positive COVID-19 taking the total number of positive cases in Indore to 115.

The 80-year-old woman was tested positive on March 30 while the 54-year-old man was tested positive on April 2. Surprisingly, both the patients didn’t have any travel history and contact history with the positive patients. The man had hypertension, while the woman had old age problems. As per MGM Medical College administration, 97 samples were under process of testing while they received another batch of 151 samples on Friday.