Coronavirus Update: 482 new positive, six deaths in Indore

Indore: City reported 482 positive cases on Tuesday. During the day, 3,713 samples were put to test and 3,196 of them returned negative. Rate of positive cases was recorded at 12.98% and corona tally stood at 27,289.

Six deaths were also reported taking toll to 608.

According to the CMHO bulletin, reports of samples received till Tuesday night was 3,22,132. “We have taken 2,204 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

As many as 4,554 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 22127 patients have been discharged so far.

375 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 375 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Tuesday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.