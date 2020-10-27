Coronavirus Update: 148 positive, no death in Indore

Indore: Good news first: No corona death was reported in Indore for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Number of positive cases too continued to dwindle with only 148 out of 5,350 samples put to test returned positive.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.77% and corona tally at 33,719. Toll remained at 679.

According to CMHO bulletin, 3,90,153 samples have been tested till Tuesday night. Department took only 1,038 samples for testing as officials continued to repose faith in rapid antigen test.

As many as 3,241 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 29,799 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 130 patients were added to discharged patients’ list on Tuesday as reconciliation.