Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh and districts on 2 April

Two Covid-19 suspects referred to Dhar

Gandhwani: Two patients from nearby rural areas have been referred to Dhar after they complained of cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing on Tuesday. Both of them have a travel history.

Mahesh Bherulal (25), of Chhoti Bindari village, reached his hometown from Surat, Gujarat on March 24. Block medical officer Pooran Singh, said that he fainted on Tuesday evening and was rushed to of Gandhwani Community Health Center.

He depicted symptoms such as cold, cough and fever, as well as had been ill for four-five days since his return. He was brought to Dhar district hospital through an ambulance within hours.

Similarly, Kavita Antar Singh (20) of Acharkunda village, worked as a labourers in Indore and had returned five days ago. She is pregnant and was suffering from high fever, diarrhea, and had difficulty in breathing when she was brought to community health center. She was also referred to Dhar. BMO Singh said that they will be handled better there if tested positive.

Covid-19 suspect hospitalised, entire neighbourhood quarantined

Barnagar: She has been referred to Civil Hospital based on the reports by Dr Khatod.

SDM, tehsildar and police station incharge reached Civil Hospital as soon as they were informed that the person complained of severe cough and fever. They have quarantined the entire area near Razzaq’s house and have posted a notice on their home as well. Her daughter and son in law were sent home, but without telling anyone they returned to their home in Jhalaria village.

SDM called up the sarpanch, briefed him about the situation and asked them to send everyone into self-quarantine. Municipality immediately sanitized Geeta Hospital, Civil Hospital and Anjuman Gali.

Apart from this, assistance of about 50,000 has been given by all the patwaris in the PM Cares Fund. All the citizens of Chura village have donated 6 quintals of flour, 90 kilograms of rice, two boxes of oil, 20 kg chili powder and 25 kilograms of salt. Hitesh Khatod of Vikram Nagar also donated 120 kg of gram pulses.

Neemuch Covid-19 suspect dies; police quarantine village

Neemuch: The death of a corona suspect who was into isolation in Bhopal and being given possible treatments for symptoms caused a stir in the entire town on Wednesday morning. The suspect didn’t have any travel history.

The false news of the young man having returned from London was what confused the administration. Later, it was revealed that he belonged to Singoli village near Neemuch and had come to Bhopal to seek treatment. He was admitted to AIIMS, where he died during treatment.

The young man was already suffering from Asthma, and when he had difficulty in breathing, he went to the community health center in Singoli where no one helped him.

So he went to his brother’ home in Bhopal, where his health deteriorated and he had to be admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday evening. While he succumbed to death shortly after being admitted, doctors suspect him to be infected with corona looking at his symptoms. His body has been kept in the same room as other corona patient’s bodies. A sample of his blood has been sent for test, and the report is yet to come.

Collector Jitendra Singh Raje said that they are yet to receive the reports, and only then will it be clear whether the person was Covid-19 positive. However, a health team has been sent to his village to check his family and neighbors and take necessary precautions if the reports come back positive.

None in Ratlam took part in Markaz Jamaat

Ratlam: Ratlam district administration took sigh of relief on learning that none of residents of Ratlam returned from recently held Markaz Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat held in Delhi. Nineteen persons of Tablighi Jamaat from UP situated visited in March. Superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari informed that police have undertaken verification of the persons who came here representing respective Tablighi Jamaat and it was found that 19 persons had reached to Ratlam before March 5. They were all from Uttar Pradesh and none from the Markaz Nizamuddin reached here. SP Tiwari said that people by and large stayed indoors following the advisory of the district administration. He urged people to show the same spirit for the entire period of lockdown.

4 Covid-19 suspects reach Dhar from Indore

Dhar: Administrative negligence came to for on Wednesday, when four suspects from Indore, reached Dhar despite a curfew in Indore and the borders being sealed.

When the health department team came to investigate, these four Covid-19 suspects refused to go to the district hospital, and the team had to involve police to take them away. They have been screened and were found not to be infected till now. However, how did they reach Dhar after the border of the district was sealed, and as curfew in Indore, is beyond everyone’s comprehension.