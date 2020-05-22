Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Vattayappam; Light, sweet, healthy and nutritious

Indore: A fun sweet that is light on your stomach while keeping it cool during summers is Vattayappam. Vattayappam is a typical Kerala Christian recipe and it seemed pretty simple and armed with the potent yeast (yeast is to be used in absence of Palm wine also known as toddy).

This recipe can be modified: Idli steamers can be used to get idli-shaped Vattayappam. You can reduce the sugar and serve these as bread to accompany any Kerala style curry.

Health benefits

The recipe is high in minerals such as calcium and iron; it is also rich in vitamins, such as niacin, vitamin D, thiamine and riboflavin. Rice does not contain gluten and therefore, it can be easily included in the diet of people suffering from celiac disease and those who are allergic to proteins such as those found in wheat, barley, rye and oats. Rice is a highly nutritious food item that is essential to boost one's health.

How to prepare?

· To prepare Vattayappam, wash and soak the rice in water for 3-4 hours. Drain soaked rice, grind to a fine paste with grated coconut.

· Add yeast or toddy along with sugar. Keep this bowl covered and in a warm place and let it ferment for 6-8 hours.

· Once the batter has increased in volume, mix in salt, green cardamom powder and keep aside for 30 minutes.

· Grease a thali (rimmed dish) or the pressure cooker utensils and pour in the batter, under an inch thickness. Garnish with raisins if using.

· Steam the Vattayappam for 15-20 minutes. Allow to cook for 10-15 minutes and cut into desired shapes.