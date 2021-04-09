Coronavirus in Ujjain: Two deaths take toll to 117 as district records highest single-day cases

Ujjain: Two more patients succumbed to coronavirus on Friday, taking the toll to 117 in the district. As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, a 55-year-old man of Ujjain City died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on April 8 and he died on April 9. A 38-year-old woman of city also died on Friday. She tested corona-positive on Thursday.

The district continues to record high number of new cases. On Friday a total of 150 people tested corona-positive, taking the tally to 7298. It is highest single-day figure of new patients for the district. It includes 124 patients from the city.

Meanwhile, with one more patient succumbing to death on Thursday, the toll reached to 115 mark while 130 tested positive on the day taking the district’s tally to 7,148.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 12.25 am (after midnight), out of 1247 sample reports 110 from Ujjain City, 10 from Nagda, 4 from Tarana, 2 from Ghattiya and Mahidpur and 1 each from Barnagar and Khachrod including 48 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic.

A total of 32 senior citizens, a 3-year-old boy, 5 government employees, 3 businessmen, a journalist and his son, 2 farmers, 2 students, 2 MPEB employees, 2 accountants, an advocate, a court staff, a Vikram University employee, a cop, a photographer, a bank employee, an LIC agent, a medical representative have made it to the list of new corona patients.

Overall, 1,142 patients, 589 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,05,887 people have been taken across the district and no report is awaited. With 43 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,891.

Covidiots: Spot fine on 83, 74 sent to jail

Despite enforcement of Covid-19 protocol, people are yet not ready to abide the guidelines. On Friday, following violation of these norms, a spot fine of Rs 16,600 was recovered from 83 people for not wearing masks. A total of 74 violators were sent to temporary jails. According to upper collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan, 3 persons were booked under Section 188 of the IPC for violation of provisions of Section 144 of the Cr P C.

Veteran astrolger passes away

The news of departure of veteran astrologer Pt Shyam Narayan Vyas (72) brought sorrow to his well-wishers. After testing positive for corona on March 25, he was admitted in a local private hospital. But as his condition started deteriorating he was shifted to a private hospital in Indore, where he breathed his last early on Friday. Pt Vyas was a founder member of Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj. His last rites were performed at the Chakrateerth Ghat near the banks of the Kshipra in the evening.