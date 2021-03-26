Coronavirus in Ujjain: Sunday lockdown makes a comeback as record 85 test positive, tally breaches 6,000 mark

Ujjain: The district on Friday recorded the highest single-day cases since the corona outbreak in March last. Eighty-five people tested positive for corona taking the number of corona patients to 6,032 in the district.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to coronavirus taking the toll to 109 in the district on Friday.

On Thurday the district has recorded 83 cases and one death.

It was for the first time that during past one year that such a high number of patients came to fore on consecutive days.

The previous highest tally for a single-day was in the range of sixties. Earlier highs were recorded on 2-3 occasions between May and September last.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm on Thrusday, a 55-year-old man of Ujjain City was admitted in the hospital after being infected from corona. He was also suffering from hypertension, bilateral pneumonia with respiratory failure. He died on March 25.

Out of 1,371 sample reports received on Thursday, 83 persons including 82 from Ujjain City and 1 from Tarana including 28 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic.

The new patients on Thurday included 17 senior citizens, 6 students of RD Gardi Medical College, 3 healthcare workers, 3 cops including an SI, 2 grocery shops owners, students, farmers, labourers, government teachers, a professor couple and a shoe shop owner, a bank worker, a transporter, a shopkeeper, a private college staff, a court staff, a property broker, a garment shop owner, a private college professor, a teacher, a GST department employee, a home guard, an Ujjain Development Authority’s engineer and a medical shop owner. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

SYMPTOMATIC PATIENTS ON THE RISE

Overall, 534 patients, 303 of them symptomatic are under treatment as on Friday. Samples of 1, 90, 897 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 15 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,389.

Sunday lockdown

In the wake of spike in corona cases, the State government on Friday evening ordered that weekly Sunday lockdown be imposed in Ujjain city beginning March 28. The markets will remain closed from Saturday 10 pm to Monday 6 am. Similar Sunday lockdown has been imposed in Indore and Bhopal since last week. Ujjain has reported highest number of corona cases during the week after Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

305 cough up Rs 61K; 210 violators sent to jail

According to additional collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan, 305 violators, who did not wear masks, were fined Rs 61, 000 on Friday. While 210 were sent to the temporary jail for flouting corona norms. Seven people persons were booked under Section 188 of the IPC for the violation of Section 144 of Cr PC.

NO DARSHAN

As per the decision of the government, barring essential and emergency services and establishments, complete lockdown will be observed on Sunday. So, there will be no darshan in the Mahakaleshwar Temple and other religious places of the city. The pre-booking darshan tickets allotted earlier would also remain cancelled.

Gyms, theatres, swimming pools to remain shut for 2 months; Food outlets to provide only take away facility, orders collector

Owing to sharp surge in Covid cases in the city, Collector Asheesh Singh issued new directives under Covid protocols on Friday. The collector took the step after finding 83 persons in a day Covid positive on Thursday.

Restaurants have been asked to provide only take away services. The collector has ordered that gyms, cinema houses and swimming pools be shut for next 2 months. At religious places only 100 persons can gather simultaneously.

Cap on gathering

As per new directives, only 50 persons in marriage ceremony and 20 persons in cremation can take part. Gathering at religious places has been capped at 100

Shops to operate from 6am to 10pm

The business organizations and shops will be allowed to operate 6am to 10pm every day.

Ban on rally, procession, Holi meet, dharna

Collector Asheesh Singh under section 144 of CRPC has banned all types of procession, dharnas, meetings, gatherings, religious gatherings throughout district for the next 2 months.

Commercial establishments must follow Covid norms

As per the instruction of district administration every business house and shopkeeper should must follow Covid protocol like social distancing, using of sanitizers and wearing facemasks.

Mandatory scanning at religious places

As per instruction every devotee must undergo a brief examination before entering any religious place. The devotee will have to follow social distancing on the premises of the religious places.

No effect on emergency services

The administration allowed medical store, fair price shops, grocery stores, petrol pumps and other emergency service providers to function sans restrictions subject to their compliance with corona norms.