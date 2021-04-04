Coronavirus in Ujjain: Record 98 cases found on single day

Ujjain: A record 98 people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 6,727 in the district on Sunday. The toll is 112.

The previous highest single-day tally was recorded on Saturday when 94 people including 80 from Ujjain City, 5 from Barnagar, 4 from Tarana, 3 from Mahidpur and 2 from Nagda including 30 women tested corona-positive.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 on Saturday, overall, 890 patients, 496 of them symptomatic, were under treatment. Samples tally reached 2,00,301 with no pendency of report. With 61 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners was 5,629 on Saturday.

A total of 20 senior citizens, 4 bank employees, 3 government employees, 2 students, 2 businessmen, 2 farmers, a tent house owner, a chartered accountant, a priest and a software engineer are included in the list of new patients.

People hit the road by evening

The second weekly lockdown came into force from 10 pm on Saturday which will continue up to 6 am on Monday. However, by the evening people were back on the roads as if it was a ‘normal’ Sunday. Tower Chowk and other prominent areas wore deserted look during lockdown. Policemen intercepted commuters and asked them to stay at home to ward off coronavirus.