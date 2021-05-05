Coronavirus in Ujjain: Record 410 test positive, tally 14,699

Ujjain: As second wave of corona continues to rage across the district on Wednesday.

The district logged another highest single day record as 410 people tested positive for corona. As per the medical bulletin the district also recorded 2 more deaths. The tally is 14,699 and toll is 154.

On Tuesday, the Ujjain district recorded 2 more death due to corona taking the overall toll to 152. As per the health bulletin issued at about 11.35 pm, a 60-year-old man from city, who tested positive for corona on April 27 breathed his last on May 4 while undergoing treatment at a hospital. A 51-year-old man, who was admitted to a hospital on April 30 after contracting corona, died on May 4.

The district also recorded highest 1-day tally with 355 people testing positive for corona on Tuesday, taking the tally to 14,289.

Out of 2,225 sample reports, 233 persons from Ujjain city, 39 from Nagda, 29 each from Barnagar and Mahidpur, 16 from Tarana, 7 from Ghattia and 2 from Khachrod including 137 women tested positive for corona on the day. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,946 corona patients, of which 1,511 are symptomatic, are under treatment across the district.

Samples of 2,48,370 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 306 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up 11,191.