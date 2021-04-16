Coronavirus in Ujjain: Grim numbers; 3 more deaths logged, 252 from city among 323 test positive

Ujjain: As per the health bulletin released late on Friday the city logged 3 more deaths and 323 corona patients on Friday. The overall tally of the district is 9,159 and the toll is 125.

As 275 persons tested positive on Thursday, the number of corona patients in the district rose to 8,839 on the day.

The toll was 122 till Thursday. As per the medical bulletin issued at 11.55 pm, out of 1,600 sample reports, 229 persons from Ujjain City, 22 from Barnagar, 13 from Tarana, 8 from Nagda, 2 from Ghattia and 1 from Mahidpur including 102 women were included in the positive line list. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2137 patients, 1010 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 2,16,114 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 220 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 6,577.

Death of Kotwani brothers shocks locals

People were shocked after learning about the sudden demise of two brothers due to corona infection on Friday.

Social worker Manohar Kotwani died in the morning and by evening his younger and ex-BJP MLA Shiva Kotwani too succumbed to corona at the same hospital. Wife of both the brothers along with other family members are still battling with corona infection.

Manohar Kotwani (about 75) died during treatment at Tejankar Hospital early in the morning. He tested corona-positive 10 days ago and was admitted to the Amaltas Hospital, Dewas. From there he was shifted to the said city hospitals a couple of days ago. He was quite an active functionary of different social organistions and was operating a transport business. His wife and son are reportedly under treatment for corona at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, a pal of gloom descended in various sections of the society as soon as the information of death of Shiva Kotwani (about 79) came to fore. Kotwani along with wife were admitted to Tejankar Hospital three days ago where he breathed his last at about 6 pm. He represented Ujjain South constituency in 1993. He also worked as city BJP chief for many years. Father of Kotwani brothers-- Ramchandra Kotwani was among the founders of RSS in Ujjain.