Coronavirus in Ujjain: DOWN SWING! District logs fewer than 100 new patients after 45 days

Ujjain: After a gap of about 45 days, the district logged less than 100 new cases of corona on Saturday.

During the second wave of corona the uptick in cases began from April 6, when 123 new patients were identified for the first time. The highest single day tally was 450+ cases.

On Saturday, 91 new corona patients took district’s tally to 18,623. It included 58 patients from city.

On the other hand, the corona toll reached 166 following one more death.

As per health bulletin issued at 9.45 pm, a 58-year-old man from city tested positive on May 16 and succumbed while undergoing treatment on May 22.

On Friday, 114 people tested positive taking the tally of corona patients to 18,532. Out of 2,721 sample reports, 69 people from city, 18 from Mahidpur, 13 from Barnagar, 5 from Ghattia, 4 from Nagda, 3 from Khachrod and 2 from Tarana including 36 women tested positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,215 patients, 964 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,81, 357 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited.

With 269 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 16,152.