Coronavirus in Ujjain: District scores a nought for fifth time

Ujjain: For the fifth time no person tested positive for corona. The tally in the district remained is 5,212 and toll remained on 103 on Thursday.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 264 sample reports received on the day, no person tested corona positive. However, 43 patients, 16 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 70, 321 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 4 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,066.