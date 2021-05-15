Coronavirus in Ujjain: District reports 2 more deaths, 250 new cases

Ujjain: With two more persons dying due to corona, the toll reached 160 in the district on Saturday. According to health bulletin, a 33-year-old man from City was admitted in the hospital on May 12 after testing corona positive. He he died on May 15. A 53-year old man from Unhel was found to be infected from corona on May 13. He died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

On the other hand, 250 new patients took the tally to 17,557. The day’s tally included 204 patients from Ujjain City alone.

No death was reported so the toll remained on 158 on Friday, but 269 persons tested positive taking the corona tally to 17,307.

Out of 1,817 sample reports, 176 persons from Ujjain City, 32 from Barnagar, 25 from Mahidpur, 23 from Nagda, 5 from Khachrod and 4 each from Tarana and Ghattia including 105 women tested positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 3,164 active patients, 1,558 of them symptomatic, are not under treatment. Samples of 2,66,890 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. A total of 367 people were discharged on the day taking the number of corona winners to 13,985.