Coronavirus in Ujjain: Corona claims one more life, toll 165

Ujjain: With 114 people testing positive for corona the tally went up to 18,532 mark in the district on Friday.

Among the new patients 69 are city. The toll reached 165 following the death of one more person with corona.

As per health bulletin issued at 9.30 pm, a 57-year-old man from city tested positive on May 19 and he succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital on May 20.

On Thursday, 127 persons tested positive taking the tally to 18,418. Out of 2,426 sample reports, 70 from Ujjain City, 31 from Mahidpur, 14 from Barnagar, 6 from Tarana and 2 each from Nagda, Ghattia and Khachrod including 42 women tested positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,371 patients, 1010 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,78,636 people have been taken across the district and no report is awaited. With 322 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winner has gone up to 15,883.

Free wood, cow-dung-cakes

for cremation of C-victims

Shri Chakratirtha Trust has decided to offer free wood and kandas (cow-dung-cakes) for the cremation, of persons dying due to corona, at Sri Chakratirtha Ghat, the ancient crematorium. Trust chairman Ashok Prajapat said that it will be mandatory for kin to bring the certificate mentioning corona as the cause of the death of their loved one, issued by the administration/hospital. On submission of the certificate, wood and kandas will be made available for cremation free of cost by the trust. Executive trustees Surendra Arora, secretary Prahalad Yadav and vice-president Harisinh Yadav were present at the meeting of the trust.