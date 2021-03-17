Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases near 5,600 mark

Ujjain: Thirty-two people tested positive for corona taking the number of patients to 5,585 in the district on Tuesday. The toll is 104.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 992 sample reports received on the day, 32 persons including 27 from Ujjain City, 2 each from Nagda and Barnagar and 1 from Tarana including 11 women tested corona-positive.

The new patients include 4 senior citizens, 2 marketing persons and a post-office employee, a property broker, a yoga teacher, a government teacher, a businessman, a professor at government college, an accountant, a driver, an LIC agent, a supervisor and a private teacher. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

Overall, 249 patients, 117 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 79, 170 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 9 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,232.

200 mediapersons get C-vax

In a first in state, corona vaccine was administered to about 200 media persons during a day-long camp organised by Ujjain Press Club at Sakhyaraje maternity home on Wednesday. The camp ended at 5 pm.

District vaccination officer Dr KC Parmar said that media persons aged 45 years and above were vaccinated from 11 am to 5 pm. Submission of Unique Identity Card before for registration before the vaccination was mandatory. Rest of the mediapersons will be administered the vaccine soon.

Spot fine on 107, 61 violators sent to jail

The local administration in Ujjain slapped spot fine on 107 people who ventured in the public without wearing masks on Wednesday. The administration collected over Rs 24, 100 from the corona norms flouters and sent 61 persons to temporary jail. Additional collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan said that officials have been deployed across the city since Sunday to impose spot fine.